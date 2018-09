Parents and students of Sweeny ISD got an alarming letter from the district, saying a student made a "hit list."The district says staff at Sweeny High School first received the report around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.An investigation quickly got underway, but found there was no immediate threat.The district says it's handling the situation with the person who was behind the false alarm.They continue to tell parents and students, "if you see something, say something."