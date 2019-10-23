Hastings High School student struck by vehicle near campus

*CORRECTION: On scene Vehicular Crimes investigators say the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. This is not a fatality crash. More information will be posted as we receive it. #hounews https://t.co/035UNYr3FS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2019

Breaking: student hit by a car as he was leaving school. It’s a Hastings HS student. He went to the hospital in critical condition pic.twitter.com/qtQdoZI87C — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) October 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian hit by a car near Hastings High School.It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cook Road. Houston Police tell ABC13 the victim involved is a young male who is a student at the school.Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.