Hastings High School student struck by vehicle near campus

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cook Road. Houston Police tell ABC13 the victim involved is a young male who is a student at the school.
Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD.
*CORRECTION: On scene Vehicular Crimes investigators say the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. This is not a fatality crash. More information will be posted as we receive it. #hounews https://t.co/035UNYr3FS— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2019
The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Breaking: student hit by a car as he was leaving school. It’s a Hastings HS student. He went to the hospital in critical condition pic.twitter.com/qtQdoZI87C— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) October 23, 2019
