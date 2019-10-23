Hastings High School student struck by vehicle near campus

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian hit by a car near Hastings High School.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cook Road. Houston Police tell ABC13 the victim involved is a young male who is a student at the school.

Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD.



The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested with $1,200 in fake World Series tickets
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
57-year-old man with reported dementia missing
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
Show More
Two couples say Astros helped them find true love
You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs learns CPR
More TOP STORIES News