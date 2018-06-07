Student mugged on University of Houston main campus

EMBED </>More Videos

UH sends out security alert about someone who robbed a student (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
University of Houston police are looking for the man who mugged a student as he was walking on campus.

This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The school sent out an alert saying that the student was walking on Anita Street near Cullen Street when a man walked up behind the student, pushed him down and stole his backpack.

The robber then climbed into the backseat of a black, four-door sedan that was waiting for him. It left the scene and drove off westbound on Anita Street.

The student received minor scrapes on his arm and hand from the fall.

Police only describe the robber as black male with light skin, between 190-220 pounds. He was wearing a grey or black shirt.

They did not give an age.

If you have any information about the crime, you're urged to call police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News