Student taken into custody after threat made against League City Intermediate

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A student was taken into custody after making a threat against League City Intermediate School.

Clear Creek ISD officials say that around 10 a.m., a student reported to administrators that he heard another student make the threat. No further details about the threat are available.

The school was put 'on hold' - a new security protocol where students, faculty and staff remain in place. The student was removed from the classroom.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office determined this was not a credible threat, and took the student into custody.

The school hold was lifted within about 30 minutes.

Parents were notified via emails, text messages and a voice recording.
