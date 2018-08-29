A student was taken into custody after making a threat against League City Intermediate School.Clear Creek ISD officials say that around 10 a.m., a student reported to administrators that he heard another student make the threat. No further details about the threat are available.The school was put 'on hold' - a new security protocol where students, faculty and staff remain in place. The student was removed from the classroom.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office determined this was not a credible threat, and took the student into custody.The school hold was lifted within about 30 minutes.Parents were notified via emails, text messages and a voice recording.