Authorities investigating Magnolia ISD student who reportedly made threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Magnolia ISD high school student taken into custody after making verbal threat

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Magnolia West High School student was turned over to authorities after reportedly making a verbal threat.

School officials say that the student was being suspended for a dress code violation when another student overheard them making a possible threat.

The Precinct 5 Constable's Office was alerted, and the student was turned over to authorities and parents.

"Magnolia ISD is working in cooperation with our local authorities and the constable's office is working with the district attorney to make sure the student who made this statement and caused the disruption is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Magnolia ISD takes these matters seriously for the safety and security of our students and staff," Magnolia ISD Director of Communications Denise Myers said.

All students and staff are safe, and the school will continue with its normal instructional day.

Authorities say extra patrols will be in the area until the situation is resolved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatthreatMagnolia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Houston firefighter accused of sexual assault
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Texans' Andre Hal in remission after lymphoma diagnosis
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Texas family says dog died hours after PetSmart grooming
Show More
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested for allegedly raping woman
More News