A Magnolia West High School student was turned over to authorities after reportedly making a verbal threat.School officials say that the student was being suspended for a dress code violation when another student overheard them making a possible threat.The Precinct 5 Constable's Office was alerted, and the student was turned over to authorities and parents."Magnolia ISD is working in cooperation with our local authorities and the constable's office is working with the district attorney to make sure the student who made this statement and caused the disruption is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Magnolia ISD takes these matters seriously for the safety and security of our students and staff," Magnolia ISD Director of Communications Denise Myers said.All students and staff are safe, and the school will continue with its normal instructional day.Authorities say extra patrols will be in the area until the situation is resolved.