Student in custody after gun found on campus at Magnolia Junior High School

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities arrested a student for allegedly bringing a weapon to Magnolia Junior High School.
The Precinct 5 Constable's Office arrested the teen after finding the gun inside a backpack.
It was not immediately known what legal consequences the student might face.
Statement from Magnolia Junior High School:
"This morning it was reported that a student had brought a weapon to school in their backpack. School administrators and the School Resource Officer immediately responded and confiscated the weapon from the student's backpack. Precinct 5 Constables Office currently has the student in custody and is investigating the matter. At no time was any student threatened. The school is safe and not in a lock down mode and instruction is continuing as planned. The campus and district will follow up with additional communication to parents. Magnolia ISD places an emphasis on safety and security with every aspect of our school environment."
