Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City ISD officials confirm a La Marque High School student was arrested Monday following a threat.

The student reportedly sent a text message asking for someone to bring a weapon to him at school.

School district officials viewed this is as an indirect threat to the campus security. While no gun was on campus, the student was arrested and charges are expected to be filed.

In a statement, Texas City ISD thanked students. "We appreciate the quick action of students for reporting what they knew of and saw so that we can keep the campus safe."

Officials went on to caution that threats of any kind will be turned over to authorities. "TCISD will push to have anyone directly or indirectly threatening our schools punished to the fullest extent of the law. All threats will be taken seriously."

An investigation is underway.

No one was injured.
