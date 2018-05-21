Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) --
Huffman ISD officials confirmed that a student was arrested with a gun in his backpack at Hargrave High School Monday afternoon.

District officials received a tip stating that a student had a gun in his backpack and intended to harm himself.

The student and the backpack were immediately taken into custody, and the building was placed on a short lockdown as a precaution, Huffman ISD officials said.



Parents are able to pick up their kids.

An investigation is underway.

No one was injured.
