A high school in Galveston was placed on a brief lockdown after officials say they received reports of a gun on campus.Ball High School officials said that a concerned student made a report about a possible weapon on campus.The Galveston ISD police department placed the campus on a precautionary lockdown at 9:15 a.m.Officials say a student with a .25-caliber handgun was taken into to custody at 9:58 a.m.No injuries were reported.SkyEye13 is over the campus where concerned parents are waiting to pick up their children.