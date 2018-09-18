GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --A high school in Galveston was placed on a brief lockdown after officials say they received reports of a gun on campus.
Ball High School officials said that a concerned student made a report about a possible weapon on campus.
The Galveston ISD police department placed the campus on a precautionary lockdown at 9:15 a.m.
Officials say a student with a .25-caliber handgun was taken into to custody at 9:58 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
SkyEye13 is over the campus where concerned parents are waiting to pick up their children.