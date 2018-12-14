Firefighters say strong winds helped fan the flames at a burning auto shop in north Harris County.It started around 9 p.m. Thursday at a home that had been converted to a commercial building on W. Mount Houston and Airline.The wind pushed the flames onto the equipment in the yard and the trees around it.When firefighters arrived, they had trouble finding a working fire hydrant. The water supply was such an issue that eventually 15 tanker trucks had to be sent there.After crews were able to maintain a continuous water flow, the fire was knocked down quickly.Arson investigators are still trying to figure out why this fire stated, but tell us the overnight winds are to blame for the rapid spread of the fire.The shop was destroyed. No one was hurt.