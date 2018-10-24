Strong gas odor first detected in Houston now moving towards Fort Bend Co.

The city sent out an alert about a gas odor that was first detected north of downtown and is moving south.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Richmond Fire Department is reporting that the gas vapor cloud is now moving towards Fort Bend County from the Houston area.



The gas vapor cloud was first reported by the Houston Fire Department when the Houston Municipal Courts building downtown was prompted to evacuate due to the smell.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on 1400 Lubbock, where some reported feeling woozy. No one was transported to the hospital.

The building was evacuated twice before people could finally go back inside.



According to HFD, it received multiple calls Wednesday morning about a gas odor across the northeast side of the city.

The calls first came from Wallisville Road around 9 a.m. They believe the vapor cloud started as a gas release in east Harris County.

HFD does not know where exactly it started in the county, but the cloud is being carried by the wind and continues to move south.

Gas leak at the Municipal Courts Building in downtown Houston.



The city of Houston says no hazardous chemicals have been detected. There is no shelter in place, but they advise anyone who smells the odor to stay indoors, close windows and turn off any air conditioning or heating system.

CenterPoint Energy tweeted that it has sent crews to investigate.

