From @HoustonFire a gas cloud is moving through the county, now being smelled around the downtown area where people were evacuated at 1400 Lubbock. All employees and visitors now allowed back in. pic.twitter.com/UZejZ8gFrw — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) October 24, 2018

Gas leak at the Municipal Courts Building in downtown Houston.

We have received calls this morning in regards to reports of natural gas-like odors in central Houston area and have dispatched crews to investigate further. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Learn more about natural gas safety: https://t.co/5GALxiky9d — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) October 24, 2018

The Richmond Fire Department is reporting that the gas vapor cloud is now moving towards Fort Bend County from the Houston area.The gas vapor cloud was first reported by the Houston Fire Department when the Houston Municipal Courts building downtown was prompted to evacuate due to the smell.Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on 1400 Lubbock, where some reported feeling woozy. No one was transported to the hospital.The building was evacuated twice before people could finally go back inside.According to HFD, it received multiple calls Wednesday morning about a gas odor across the northeast side of the city.The calls first came from Wallisville Road around 9 a.m. They believe the vapor cloud started as a gas release in east Harris County.HFD does not know where exactly it started in the county, but the cloud is being carried by the wind and continues to move south.The city of Houston says no hazardous chemicals have been detected. There is no shelter in place, but they advise anyone who smells the odor to stay indoors, close windows and turn off any air conditioning or heating system.CenterPoint Energy tweeted that it has sent crews to investigate.