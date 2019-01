Two suspected robbers are in custody after leading police in a chase on the Eastex Freeway.Houston police called for a helicopter to assist in the search for the suspects Tuesday night after they bailed out of their vehicle on Lark near Rankin Road in Humble.The suspects were arrested a short time later.Investigators said the suspects were involved in a strong arm robbery that started around 8:30 p.m. on Tuam near Nettleton Street in southeast Houston.