Street racers crash into business and another car, HCSO deputies say

Street racers in district 1 on Fallbrook fled HCSO units crashed into an innocent citizens car and a business. 4 occupants attempted to flee but were quickly caught. A weapon thrown from the vehicle got them added charges. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/whmo4XKI5h — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car that was street racing crashed into a person's car and a business in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff's deputies said.It happened on Fallbrook Drive around 2 a.m.Four people inside the vehicle tried to get away but they were caught, Deputies said.Charges were added after one of them threw a gun from the vehicle.Images show the back of a white sedan badly damaged.