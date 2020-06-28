Street racers crash into business and another car, HCSO deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car that was street racing crashed into a person's car and a business in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff's deputies said.

It happened on Fallbrook Drive around 2 a.m.

Four people inside the vehicle tried to get away but they were caught, Deputies said.

Charges were added after one of them threw a gun from the vehicle.

Images show the back of a white sedan badly damaged.

