Street racer critically injures 2 girls in hit-and-run collision, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seek driver suspected of injuring children while street racing.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Two young girls are in critical condition after a horrific crash in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Surveillance video captured the crash.

Police say street racers speeding down the road smashed the red car carrying two 9-year-old girls.

That car went crashing into a utility pole, leaving the two girls in critical condition.

The driver of one of the racing vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but the other driver did not stop.

A man who witnessed the crash says its an image he'll never get out of his head.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstreet racingchild injuredhit and run accidentCalifornia
Top Stories
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Teen shot, killed in NE Harris County, deputies say
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Temps are expected to fall quickly tonight
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
TSU graduate surprised by brother in Navy while receiving degree
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Show More
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
UHD students overcome obstacles to graduate
Officials rescue 6 people stuck in elevator at NRG Stadium
Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
More News