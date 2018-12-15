Two young girls are in critical condition after a horrific crash in Los Angeles earlier this week.Surveillance video captured the crash.Police say street racers speeding down the road smashed the red car carrying two 9-year-old girls.That car went crashing into a utility pole, leaving the two girls in critical condition.The driver of one of the racing vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but the other driver did not stop.A man who witnessed the crash says its an image he'll never get out of his head.