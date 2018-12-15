LOS ANGELES, California --Two young girls are in critical condition after a horrific crash in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Surveillance video captured the crash.
Police say street racers speeding down the road smashed the red car carrying two 9-year-old girls.
That car went crashing into a utility pole, leaving the two girls in critical condition.
The driver of one of the racing vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but the other driver did not stop.
A man who witnessed the crash says its an image he'll never get out of his head.