Driver crashes into HPD patrol car while street racing on I-10, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with street racing after crashing into a Houston police patrol car.

Police say the driver was speeding when he rammed into the back of an HPD SUV on I-10 near Wayside Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver was racing two other cars, headed east on I-10, right before the crash.

The collision caused the HPD SUV to then hit a wrecker truck.



HPD officers were on the scene blocking traffic for the wrecker truck after it wedged its load under the train bridge.

Video from the scene shows the driver in handcuffs during his arrest. The air bags were deployed in the red car he was driving.

"No major injuries, minor injuries on the officer," Sgt. J. Uribe said. "He's okay. He wasn't transported or treated on scene just minor bruises."

The two cars the driver was allegedly racing fled the scene, according to HPD.

Authorities haven't said how fast the driver was racing.

Street racing has grown and gained popularity in Houston in recent years. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has described it as an "epidemic." A task force was assembled by the District Attorney's office earlier this year to combat street racing across the Houston area.

