48-year-old father shot and killed by stray bullet at NW Harris Co. home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A stray bullet killed a man in bed with his wife in northwest Harris County overnight.

The couple was home on Laurel Creek near Laurel Arbor with their adult daughter and a 50-year-old house guest, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say.

The visitor was in the living room around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the gun he was handling went off. Deputies say a gun cleaning kit was found at the scene.



Deputies say a bullet went through the wall, through a TV, and then struck the 48-year-old homeowner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The projectile penetrated the sheet rock wall from the living room, entered the bedroom, went through the bedroom television, and struck the homeowner while he was lying in bed," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

The victim's wife was next to him in bed at the time of the shooting, but she was not hurt.

The daughter called 911 thinking there had been a drive-by shooting after she saw the bullet hole in the wall.

Detectives are now talking to the house guest to see what happened that led up to the gun going off. It is unclear if the gun belonged to the homeowner or the house guest.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed.
