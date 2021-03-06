theft

Generous ABC13 viewers replace tools stolen from Dickinson handyman

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dickinson handyman, whose tools were stolen last week, got some new ones courtesy of generous ABC13 viewers.

Last Thursday, thieves stole all of Carl Wright's tools from the bed of his truck, which was parked outside his apartment in Dickinson. The theft was captured on camera. He estimated the loss at $2,500, which greatly affected his livelihood.

"What's a handyman without all those tools?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"He's not a handyman," replied Wright. "I'm a working man who works paycheck to paycheck."

READ ALSO: How the 2021 winter storm happened
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog and ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman join Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner and NOAA meteorologist Jeff Evans to explain how the 2021 Winter Storm formed and what this means for the future of Texas weather.



Video showed a brown GMC conversion van with tinted windows and custom rims back in right next to Wright's truck. One man took the toolbox with the tools inside while the driver got out for a short time. Both men then got back inside the van and the van then pulls away.

Wright reported the theft to Dickinson police.

"It's hard times for people. It's very hard, and for someone to come and take a working man's stuff, it's very difficult," said Wright.

After the story aired, viewers contacted ABC13 looking to help. On Monday, one couple, who wished to remain anonymous, took Wright shopping at the Home Depot in Webster to replace what was stolen. The manager at the store also helped by giving them a discount. The viewers were generous and Wright was thrilled.

"It was wonderful and it was a godsend," Wright told ABC-13.

Prior to the theft, Wright was already facing difficulty. While working to repair broken pipes at a residential complex last week, he was bitten by a spider.

The bite was so bad, it required a hospital stay.

Police are still looking for the thieves. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsontheftcrimewinter stormcaught on tapecaught on videoinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Thief steals Paralympian's wheelchair from driveway
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Accused robber leaves his cell phone in car he stole, HPD says
Houston-area mailboxes shut down after checks get stolen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Magnolia ISD board: Masks not required for in-person learning
Interim superintendent announces she's leaving HISD
How much do Houston-area superintendents make?
UK variant found in 31 of 39 water treatment plants, city says
Houston-area girl benched from playing soccer game against boys
Threatening messages sent in Magnolia ISD hacking
Public Utility Commission member resigns after winter storm
Show More
Concrete Cowboy cancels 'mask-off' party, Turner says
Big warm up this week, two cold fronts for Spring Break
UTMB nurses use time off to vaccinate homebound patients
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Workers bracing for possible confrontations over masks
More TOP STORIES News