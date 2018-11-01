A woman is alive after a crash sent her off the highway and left her stranded.Investigators say the 53-year-old woman lost control of her car, went off a highway, crashed through a fence, dropped 50 feet and landed in a tree.The woman told troopers she stayed in that car for several days before climbing down and searching for help.Eventually, a rancher and two other men found the woman after following her footprints for nearly 500 yards.The group found the woman severely dehydrated and with serious injuries in a dry riverbed."She was in the fetal position, and there was no movement," said highway operations technician Zach Moralez said.The woman has since been hospitalized.