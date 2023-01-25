Avoid getting ripped off by a bad contractor promising to fix damages from storm with these tips

If your home was damaged, you have to get things fixed, but you can avoid getting ripped off by a bad contractor. These are signs to look out for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We tracked a lot of storm damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday after heavy storms, wind gusts, and tornadoes blew through. So, if your home or business was damaged by the storm, be careful before signing with a contractor promising to fix things.

SEE RELATED STORY: Storm prompts power outages, road, and school closures in Deer Park

If your home was damaged, you have to get things fixed, but you can avoid getting ripped off by a bad contractor. The state of Texas lists what they call common scams on its website.

They include:

A contractor asking you to sign something agreeing to the work before giving you a written estimate of the repairs.

Do not sign a blank contract that can be filled in later with higher costs.

Do not hire a contractor who says he will waive your deductible of work into the bid. It is illegal for a contractor to waive a deductible or promise a rebate.

Do not give a contractor a large upfront payment or pay in full before the job is done.

It's a good idea to work with companies you already know or ones recommended by family or neighbors.

Ask to see a contractor's insurance information.

Be sure to get several estimates before choosing a contractor.

Remember, the state does not issue licenses to roofers, but there is an independent licensing organization called the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. They can help you find a contractor who will do what they promise.

SEE RELATED STORY: Keep these resources handy when storms threaten on ABC13 Weather Alert Days

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.