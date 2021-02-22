Looking for a job? Businesses hiring now for storm cleanup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Setbacks caused by the winter storm could hinder job searches, but ABC13 has compiled some information on what's available.
The Texas Workforce Commission said its call centers have been impacted by the storm, so the TWC has extended deadlines for any delays that occurred due to weather.
For those receiving unemployment benefits, the work search requirement was suspended for the state of Texas last Saturday, as well as for Saturday, Feb. 27.
Storm cleanup has created new opportunities if you're looking for work.
On ZipRecruiter, if you type in "storm cleanup" in the search tab, there are some job opportunities listed.
In Humble, a general labor position for cleanup pops up. There's also an opening for an estimator at a construction business in Magnolia.
As for work to repair broken water pipes, Gov. Greg Abbott said 320 plumbers statewide have renewed their licenses so they can start working. Plumbers nationwide are also coming to Texas. The state is authorizing the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners to give provisional licenses to out-of-state plumbers.
If you need to hire a plumber, experts said it is important you ask plumbers to see their license and ask whether they are insured.
