Stores evacuated at River Oaks Shopping Center due to gas leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two stores have been evacuated at the River Oaks Shopping Center due to a gas leak, officials say.


Police say construction workers hit a gas line in the area. Houston firefighters are on scene behind the center on Peden Street waiting for Centerpoint Energy to turn off the gas.

Authorities say no one was injured or transported.

This is the same center on West Gray where a fire broke out in June.

