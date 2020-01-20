North Houston store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot at a business in north Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 3118 E. Crosstimbers around 1:14 p.m. Monday.



The station's manager told ABC13 the suspect entered the store and got on the ground, claiming he had just been robbed. When the manager asked him to leave, the suspect claimed he had a gun and told everyone to exit the store.

The manager then called the owner, who showed up and went inside. The owner asked the man to leave his store, but the guy refused and said he had a gun, according to reports. The owner shot the man twice.

The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Former Rocket Chandler Parsons facing career-threatening injuries
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say
Show More
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
Inmate accused of killing convicted child molester during attack
More TOP STORIES News