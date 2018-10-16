Store owner protects shop and shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris County

The owner of the store says it was around 1 a.m. when he heard someone throw a rock through the glass door of his business on FM 1960.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A store owner is uneasy after he says he protected his property and fired at a would-be robber in northwest Harris County.

The owner of the store tells ABC13 it was around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he heard someone throw a rock through the glass door of his business on FM 1960.

He then fired his gun at the suspect, who ran off from the scene.



According to deputies, the suspect is at nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

The store owner told Eyewitness News that he is very frustrated, because this is not the first time someone has tried to break into his shop

