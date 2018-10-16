When you look closely, you see there’s no glass in that door. Store owner says some guy threw a rock and shattered it. Owner shot at the suspect—who is now in the hospital. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/rNeuqpBJ6D — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 16, 2018

A store owner is uneasy after he says he protected his property and fired at a would-be robber in northwest Harris County.The owner of the store tells ABC13 it was around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he heard someone throw a rock through the glass door of his business on FM 1960.He then fired his gun at the suspect, who ran off from the scene.According to deputies, the suspect is at nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.The store owner told Eyewitness News that he is very frustrated, because this is not the first time someone has tried to break into his shop