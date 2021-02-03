Mystery surrounds death of Houston business owner found shot to death inside car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after a local business owner was found shot to death in his car, the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in solving this case.

Police found 54-year-old Imtiyazali Manasyia dead inside his car in the 6000 block of Rookin Street in southwest Houston on Jan. 14. They said he had multiple gunshot wounds and it appears he was shot from inside his car.

"We don't know at this time what he was doing or where he was going," said HPD Det. David Higgs.

Police said Manasyia was last seen alive on Jan. 13. They said his family filed a missing persons report with the Sugar Land Police Department after he didn't come back home from running errands for their business. The shooting did not happen near the family's business.

Police have surveillance video of him leaving a nearby gas station, but nothing more.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

