HPD looking for 2 men accused of shooting store manager to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store manager was shot to death Saturday evening after confronting two men who attempted to leave the business without paying for merchandise in southwest Houston, according to police. Now, officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the men responsible.Police said two men entered a business at about 7:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Fondren Road. They browsed the store for several minutes and tried to leave without paying.That's when police said the manager confronted the men and asked them to leave the store. An argument continued as the suspects walked to their vehicle and resulted with one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the manager several times, according to police.The men drove off in what police described as a silver, four-door sedan.Authorities pronounced the 34-year-old victim dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim's identity.Police released surveillance photos of the suspects that show one of them wearing a beige or tan hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie with the name "Naruto" on the back.If you know any information regarding the incident or the identities of the suspects, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.