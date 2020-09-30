Pasadena fun shop closing its doors for good

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- After 38 years of keeping things extra fun in Pasadena, the beloved Joe Sam's is closing its doors for good.The shop, which is located at 1612 E. Southmore Ave, announced Wednesday that its last day open will be sometime in December.Joe Sam's is known for showcasing hundreds of different costumes during Halloween.Now, customers can receive 50% off everything, and mascots are on sale from $50 to $75. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sharon Weiss' father originally opened up the shop, but now she owns it with her husband, Robert.Several years ago, the couple started to tinker with the idea of creating spooky and elaborate Halloween props intended to provide a good scare.Sharon would come up with the concepts and Robert would create them. His background as a machinist making helicopter parts proved especially helpful as he handcrafted one-of-a-kind ghouls that move and shake, and nightmarish clowns that pop out of nowhere.Their creations over the years have become more and more elaborate, even catching the eye of a famous fashion designer.The high-end fashion designer bought several Halloween props from the couple for a window display.Unfortunately, the couple stopped making props last year and this year will be the last time customers will be able to shop at the fun store.