Store clerk shot to death in apparent SW Houston robbery

Police are investigating a homicide stemming from an apparent robbery at a southwest Houston convenience store.

A convenience store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery in southwest Houston.

Houston police are investigating at 7000 McHard Road at Amy Ridge Road.

A tweet by HPD says police believe the clerk's death is the result of a confrontation with a robber.

We do not know the identity of the victim or whether police know the identity of the suspect.
