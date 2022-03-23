surveillance video

Surveillance video shows attempted robber approach register before killing store clerk

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD releases surveillance video in store clerk's deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the moment a man shot and killed a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery.

Police said they responded to the deadly shooting Sunday morning at V Stop Food Mart in the 6500 block of Homestead Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Customers 'devastated' by gas station shooting that killed store clerk in northeast Houston

In the video, the man is seen walking in and then going to the register to pay for an item. The suspected robber is then seen pulling out a gun, firing at the store clerk and running out of the business.



Police did not confirm whether the shooting resulted from a robbery or not.

Investigators found the clerk dead in the back room with at least one gunshot wound on his right shoulder, according to detective Kris Persad.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25. He stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes and black shoes.

The 26-year-old victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimefatal shootingrobberyshootinggas stationman killedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Video shows deadly shooting after teen's birthday party
Teen possibly kidnapped in her own car grew up in Houston area
Video shows truck circling man on bike before running him over
Thieves steal over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
TOP STORIES
Workers find body of man at landfill in N. Harris County
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mild and pleasant Wednesday... warming up through the week
'Selena' movie to return to theaters 25 years after film's release
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
Amanda Edwards joins 2023 race for Houston mayor
Show More
Ukrainian student keeps hope alive after fleeing to League City
Student hit by car while trying to cross street, Spring ISD confirms
CISD recognizes employees involved in life-saving effort of teacher
Houston hospital needs help finding family of unidentified woman
League City police recover over 20 bikes from alleged serial thief
More TOP STORIES News