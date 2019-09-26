Store clerk forced suspected shoplifter to strip at gunpoint, police say

SALEM, New Jersey -- Police have arrested a store clerk after video shows him forcing a suspected shoplifter to strip while pointing a gun at him.

According to Salem Police Chief John A. Pelura III, the clerk, identified as Amit Saraswat, was charged with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats.

Video shows Saraswat pointing a gun at a male customer in the store. According to store personnel, the victim had been caught shoplifting over the last few days.

The video shows the victim with his hands up and then he's forced to strip down naked while at gunpoint.

The gun Saraswat used was determined to be an Airsoft gun.

According to FindLaw.com, "Airsoft guns are best compared to BB or pellet guns that are often manufactured to look just like real machine guns, rifles, and hand guns...While Airsoft guns are often considered toys, the reality is that they are projectile weapons capable of inflicting harm."

Saraswat was later released on a summons. The victim is not facing any charges.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Alleged shoplifter threatens store worker with hypodermic needle

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyshopliftingnaked in publicnaked mancaught on videogas stationu.s. & worldcaught on cameraguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Woman charged in killing of beloved football coach
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Show More
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Cyclist smashes Burger King drive-thru window
Woman finds roaches, rodent inside used van after purchase
Truck slams into house, driver tries to run: Deputies
Parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on heroin
More TOP STORIES News