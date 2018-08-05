Convenience store employee facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minor in fatal Atascocita crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say the teen admitted to drinking a full bottle of MD 20/20 the night of the fatal crash. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A second person has been arrested and charged in the drunk driving crash that killed two Atascocita High School students.

According to investigators, convenience store worker, Gumaro Munoz Camps, 29, allegedly sold alcohol to 17-year-old Jaggar Smith the day of the fatal crash was charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor.

During his first court appearance Thursday, July 26, Smith admitted to drinking a whole bottle of MD 20/20, a fortified wine, the night he crashed, killing 16-year-old Salma Gomez and 16-year-old Chloe Robison, who were his passengers.

Smith was also allegedly speeding when he slammed into a tree, splitting his vehicle in half.

He's charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Smith's next hearing is set for Sept. 27.

Smith's attorney released a statement on behalf of him and his family:

Jaggar and his family cannot adequately express the depths of their despair over the loss of two of the most beautiful lives imaginable. We will have no further public comment as no words could ever fill the hearts of the families and friends of Chloe and Salma.

Smith is a current Kingwood High School student heading into his junior year who previously attended Atascocita High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashteen killedHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
59 shot, 8 dead in Chicago since Friday
8-month-old boy dies after being pulled from river
Purdue removes Papa John's founder's name from building
Dad accused of killing 2 young kids tried to kill himself
5 killed when small plane crashes at parking lot
Show More
Tyler Perry shares inspiring story of faith at Lakewood Church
11 children rescued from filthy compound with little food or water
Facebook testing new dating feature
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Mother seeks answers from police after daughter allegedly shot herself
More News