A second person has been arrested and charged in the drunk driving crash that killed two Atascocita High School students.According to investigators, convenience store worker, Gumaro Munoz Camps, 29, allegedly sold alcohol to 17-year-old Jaggar Smith the day of the fatal crash was charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor.During his first court appearance Thursday, July 26, Smith admitted to drinking a whole bottle of MD 20/20, a fortified wine, the night he crashed, killing 16-year-old Salma Gomez and 16-year-old Chloe Robison, who were his passengers.Smith was also allegedly speeding when he slammed into a tree, splitting his vehicle in half.He's charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.Smith's next hearing is set for Sept. 27.Smith's attorney released a statement on behalf of him and his family:Smith is a current Kingwood High School student heading into his junior year who previously attended Atascocita High School.