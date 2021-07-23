HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are battling a fire at a storage warehouse facility in west Houston.
Smoke was seen filling the air surrounding the 9000 block of Ruland Road on Friday afternoon.
ABC13's SkyEye reporter Don Armstrong said from a bird's eye view, flames were seen overtaking at least three or four other units.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. Houston fire units are arriving to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Storage facility warehouse fire captured by SkyEye13 in west Houston
