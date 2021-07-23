Storage facility warehouse fire captured by SkyEye13 in west Houston

Fire inside W. Houston warehouse sends smoke through roof

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are battling a fire at a storage warehouse facility in west Houston.

Smoke was seen filling the air surrounding the 9000 block of Ruland Road on Friday afternoon.

ABC13's SkyEye reporter Don Armstrong said from a bird's eye view, flames were seen overtaking at least three or four other units.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Houston fire units are arriving to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
