Stolen mail bust on Katy Freeway leads to federal investigation

District 4 Deputy Parrella made a traffic stop. Driver was DWI. In the vehicle a large quantity of undelivered US Mail was located. US Postal inspectors have begun a federal investigation into the stolen mail.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A traffic stop led Harris County deputies to dozens of pieces of undelivered mail Saturday morning, which federal investigators are now looking into. The driver was also intoxicated behind the wheel when he was stopped by Deputy Parrella at the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway, according to a tweet by the sheriff's office. Mail theft is a felony under federal law. There was no word on the identity of the driver.