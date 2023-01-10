Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery

Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a woman accused of cashing a lottery ticket that was stolen hours earlier during a robbery by force on Houston's southside.

Surveillance video released by Houston police on Jan. 10, 2023 shows the woman enter a convenience store in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street on Oct. 20, 2022.

Police said the woman walked up to the counter and cashed a lottery ticket -- but it wasn't just any lottery ticket.

Investigators said the ticket had been taken during a robbery by force just a few hours earlier in the 2600 block of S. Richey Street.

During the robbery, police said a man acted like a customer making a purchase at a convenience store before reaching over the counter and forcibly removing money from the register around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said there is no surveillance video available in the robbery.

The man fled the store in an unknown direction, according to police. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a black surgical mask, a grey hoodie, black shorts and tennis shoes during the robbery.

The woman, who police are calling a person of interest, left the convenience store in a Pontiac four-door sedan, investigators said. She is described only as a Hispanic woman.

