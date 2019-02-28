CHASE AND CRASH: @HCSOTexas attempted to pull over a car believed to be stolen, and the driver took off.



Suspects eventually crashed between two homes at Blue Mountain and Kodiak - then ran away.



Details on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/82nyGK1deG — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) February 28, 2019

A car crashed between two homes in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night.The owner of the car says she was carjacked by two young suspects.The car crashed between two houses. Officials say a water main and a major gas line were broken.The sheriff's office had attempted to pull the car over because they believed it was stolen. The driver took off, leading deputies on a chase. The chase ended in a crash on Blue Mountain and Kodiak.The suspects ran away.The owner of the car wasn't hurt, but says she did have a gun pulled on her.