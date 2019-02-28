Stolen car crashes between two houses in northwest Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

A car crashed between two homes in northwest Harris County overnight.

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) --
A car crashed between two homes in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night.

The owner of the car says she was carjacked by two young suspects.

The car crashed between two houses. Officials say a water main and a major gas line were broken.



The sheriff's office had attempted to pull the car over because they believed it was stolen. The driver took off, leading deputies on a chase. The chase ended in a crash on Blue Mountain and Kodiak.

The suspects ran away.

The owner of the car wasn't hurt, but says she did have a gun pulled on her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingcrashcar crashpolice chasestolen carCamden Park
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Grandmother gunned down in driveway of E. Houston home
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Box truck crashes into construction vehicle in west Houston
Motorcyclist killed allegedly speeding on Highway 249, police say
Spa workers arrested in Houston sex trafficking sting
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Beto O'Rourke makes decision on 2020 presidential run
Show More
Authorities start cracking down on illegal dumping charges
3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care: video
You might live longer in these Houston area neighborhoods
Digital Deal of the Day
MC Hammer's 'House Party' tour brings throwbacks to Houston
More News