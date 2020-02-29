3 teens lead police on high-speed chase in stolen car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Saturday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. They believe the car was taken by the owner's son.

As deputies approached the stolen car in the parking lot, the driver sped off, almost hitting two patrol cars.

Deputies told ABC13 the chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, reached speeds up to 100 MPH.

The chase ended when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle on I-45 at Gulf Bank.

The teens jumped out of the car and ran away, but officers caught three of them. The fourth suspect is still on the run.

The victim that was hit was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar chasehigh speed chasestolen car
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News