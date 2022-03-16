Man wanted for carjacking 69-year-old in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a man who they say carjacked a 69-year-old in north Harris County.On Feb.16, deputies responded to a call at the 13400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.A 69-year-old man told deputies the suspect approached him and asked for money. The suspect placed his hand inside his hoodie as if he had a weapon then grabbed the 69-year-old's car keys and ran toward his 2020 Toyota Camry.Investigators say the suspect drove out of the parking lot and fled east on Bammel North Houston.The victim was unable to stop the man, but was able to knock the walking cane that the suspect was using.The suspect is described as an Asian man, 40-50 years old. He is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, was wearing a green hoodie with yellow and black lines and gray sweatpants.Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect are urged to call the Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100.