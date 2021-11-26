stock market

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points

NEW YORK -- Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%.

Health officials in Europe moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread.



There have been other variants of the coronavirus before - the delta variant devastated much of the US throughout the summer - but early data on this variant appears to show it's more easily transmissible than other variants.

The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1 p.m. Eastern.

