Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%.
Health officials in Europe moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.
World takes action as new COVID-19 variant emerges in southern Africa
There have been other variants of the coronavirus before - the delta variant devastated much of the US throughout the summer - but early data on this variant appears to show it's more easily transmissible than other variants.
The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1 p.m. Eastern.