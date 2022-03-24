New app from Texas-based Match stirs up the dating scene for single parents

The 20 million single parents in the United States now have a dating app to call their own: Dallas-based dating app company Match just launched, a dating app designed to connect single parents who are seeking dates."Where mainstream dating apps cater to the general population, single parents can often feel like outliers, and they are oftentimes overlooked on mainstream dating apps," says Din Thi Bui, vice president of new verticals at Match. "It was important for us to intentionally design an app for the single parent community, and make it easier for them to connect with others without fear of judgment."The rollout coincided with National Single Parent Day. Surveys conducted by Match continually show single parents find it tough to date. In part, Match says, that's because some single parents feel potential partners are turned off when it's disclosed that they have children.