stimulus funds

What to do if you're still waiting for your stimulus check

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still waiting on your stimulus payment, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said it's working on a new online tool to help speed up the process, but in the meantime, there are steps you can take soon to get your money.



Here's what we know:

The federal government released a statement about the new online tool and published it on its website.

"Last year, the IRS established new tools in collaboration with outside partners that allowed individuals who had not filed tax returns to simply provide the information needed to demonstrate their eligibility for stimulus payments," read the statement. "Treasury and IRS will build on that work to create in the coming weeks simple options for people who have not filed an income tax return to do so."



The IRS said if your payment hasn't arrived, you must submit a recovery rebate credit on your taxes.

To learn more about the credit, visit the IRS' website.

The IRS also released new information if your payment was lost, stolen or destroyed. You're being asked to submit a payment trace to the IRS. Once they conclude an investigation, you'll be able to request the money on your taxes.

The IRS will start accepting taxes in mid-February, which means if your stimulus payment is coming with your tax return, it's still several weeks away.

The IRS is also warning people about receiving a fraud unemployment tax form. If you received an unemployment form, and didn't lose your job, the IRS said to contact state leaders.

ABC13 contacted Texas Workforce Commission on Monday for more information.

The agency said if you received a form, and didn't file for benefits, you're most likely a victim of identity theft and will need to notify them right away.

According to data obtained by Eyewitness News, fraud unemployment claims skyrocketed during the pandemic.

In 2019, there were 1,856 fraud claims. In 2020, it jumped to 24,831. Despite the startling growth, TWC points out that those numbers are less than one percent of all claims in 2020.

Meanwhile, people like Suzanne Sexton said it's been tough to hang on through this trying time.

"We've had weeks to where my husband says, 'We either have to pay the light bill or go buy groceries,' and we've never had that issue before," she said. "We've always been pretty comfortable."

She's not alone.

Daniel Hooks of Alvin told ABC13 he's waiting for his funds as well.

"I'm kind of shocked, to be honest with you," he said. "The first one came in and it wasn't a problem at all. No issue whatsoever."

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonemploymentmoneypersonal financestimulus fundsgovernmentcoronavirus pandemicpandemicfinancecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
How bad has the eviction crisis impacted Harris County?
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
2nd stimulus checks attract scammers once again
Joe Biden's plan: COVID-19 vaccines to stimulus checks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Man killed while sitting in car in random shooting, HPD says
Judge Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
Grand jury indicts 6 more HPD officers in botched drug raid
METRO driver helps reunite missing man with autism to family
Multiple people hit by vehicle in Portland, authorities say
Show More
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
1 in 5 people in US have an STI, CDC says
Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
Man killed in crane accident in Channelview area
More TOP STORIES News