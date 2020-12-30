Some Houstonians call $600 stimulus check 'blessing,' others call it 'slap in the face'

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Americans making up to $75,000 will get $600 and an extra $600 if they have a child under the age of 17.

Couples making up to $150,000 together will get $1,200.

However, individuals making more than $87,000 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $174,000 will not get a check.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite political wrangling, Americans might be getting actual stimulus payments as soon as Tuesday night.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that the $600 direct deposits could arrive in accounts soon, with paper checks going into the mail Wednesday.But some Houstonians who spoke with Eyewitness News shortly after Mnuchin's announcement feel this is a blessing, while others call it a "slap in the face.""I think it's a blessing," said Jesus Colon. "I think it's going to help a lot of people, including myself."Danny Vera, a Houston resident, agrees."A lot of people are behind on bills and that would be so very good for people that need it," he said.President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House."I think the $600 checks are ridiculous," said Thomas Robinson."Especially if you lost your job, you know lost your business or whatever, and you know it's not enough," added Karina Hubble.The roadblock mounted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may not be sustainable as pressure mounts. Trump wants the Republican-led chamber to follow the House and increase the checks from $600 for millions of Americans."Anything is helpful to people," said Colon. "Obviously, $2,000 would have been a lot better for most people, but something is something."Here's what you can expect:"I have a few family members that are not as fortunate that are definitely needing this helps and think it's a great thing the government is doing to get this kind of support to people that need this kind of help to really everyone," said Tina Crowder.