2nd stimulus checks attract scammers once again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you haven't already, you should be getting your second stimulus payment soon from the federal government.Right on cue though, there's another round of scams targeting that money.The stimulus payments may come in the form of debit cards. The first thing to know is that if you get a debit card in the mail from Meta Bank, itthe real deal.What isreal are the dozens of scams that crooks are using to try to get your stimulus money from you.We have seen scammers using emails and text messages posing as the IRS. They try to get you to click on links in order to get your banking information, or those links will attach malware on your computer or mobile device.Another twist scammers are using are posts on social media to get those suspicious links in front of your eyes.Remember, the IRS does not have the time or manpower to call you, text you or look up your social media account in order to talk about your stimulus check. They are not going to ask for bank information either."As far as people saying they can get your check fast or they can get you more money, the amounts are prescribed by law. You get what you get if you qualify, and anything that sounds too good to be true, often is," said Ryan Marquez from the University of Houston Consumer Law Clinic.What can you do if you have fallen for one of these scams? Tell the feds immediately and don't forget, you can track the payment too.Here's where you can go to find more information about preventing those scams and protecting yourself: