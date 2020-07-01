Coronavirus

Montgomery County residents can apply for COVID-19 relief

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County is offering its legal residents the opportunity to apply for COVID-19 financial relief.

CARES Act grant funds are available to qualifying applicants of the county to help pay up to two months of rent, mortgage, utilities and prescriptions.

The funding is limited to $2,500 per household.

Applicants will be accepted through September 15 or until funds are exhausted.

Applications can be submitted by visiting the county's website.

