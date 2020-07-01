MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County is offering its legal residents the opportunity to apply for COVID-19 financial relief.
CARES Act grant funds are available to qualifying applicants of the county to help pay up to two months of rent, mortgage, utilities and prescriptions.
The funding is limited to $2,500 per household.
Applicants will be accepted through September 15 or until funds are exhausted.
Applications can be submitted by visiting the county's website.
SEE RELATED STORY: Live in Montgomery County? Here's how you're one step closer to getting 2nd stimulus check
Montgomery County residents can apply for COVID-19 relief
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More