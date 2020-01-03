Stepson accused of shooting stepdad multiple times on New Year's Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a 22-year-old shot his stepfather multiple times before leaving him for dead just a couple hours after the new year.

According to Houston police, Jonte Grant was arrested and charged with murder after his stepfather, Bryant Croomes, was found dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road.

HPD homicide division added Grant returned to the scene later in the day, and that was when he was taken into custody without incident.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO:

Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
EMBED More News Videos

Only minutes into 2020, a gunman fired several shots into Owena McHenry's bedroom. The next day, they finished what they started, police said.


Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies say no one who was with the woman at the time had a gun when she died during the celebration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimearrestfatal shootingnew year's day
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How possible celebratory gunfire killing could be solved
Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett, source says
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
La Porte man who went missing in Grand Canyon found alive
Less rain, more fog overnight
Voodoo Doughnuts set to open Houston location in January
The all-time top Houston Texans, according to Vonta Leach
Show More
Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
Man arrested in mail carrier shooting near Spring Branch
Standoff ends peacefully after 2 possibly taken hostage: HPD
Mystery flasher baffles The Heights residents
5-year-old boy dies of possible bacterial meningitis: Officials
More TOP STORIES News