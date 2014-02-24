24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Less rain through Thursday, tropical downpours return Friday
2 dead, 15 hurt in drive-by shooting at SE Houston nightclub, HPD says
La Marque city council faces residents amid ongoing political disputes
Houston dad says his son has been detained at Bush airport for 9 days
HCSO records show 11th in custody death this year
Tropical Update: Watching the Gulf for potential tropical development
Houston-area pastor sends letter to Abbott ahead of special session
Commissioners hold first meeting since catastrophic TX flooding