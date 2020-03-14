Coronavirus

Steph and Ayesha Curry pledge meal donations to children during coronavirus school closures

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Steph and Ayesha Curry have made a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, and said they want to provide more than one million meals while the schools are closed.

"We want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely, you know, on the daily services and try to help anyway you can," said Steph Curry.



"We're working with the Alameda Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District to make sure that kids are getting their meals," said Ayesha.

They are asking for people to join them by making a contribution.

You can contribute to the Alameda County Community Food Bank by clicking here.
