Stepdaughter and boyfriend arrested in man's stabbing in Fort Bend County: sheriff

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people accused of using a baseball bat and a machete to attack a 42-year-old man in Fort Bend County are in custody after turning themselves in.

The remains of the horrific stabbing are still visible days after the attack in the 17200 block of Pastoria Drive, with a trail of blood from the front door to the driveway.

Man stabbed several times with machete during family disturbance in Fort Bend County

The victim's stepdaughter, Usaria Quieta Castillo, 19, and her boyfriend, Malik Brown, 20, are both in the custody of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors said they found out about the incident Sunday on social media.

A next door neighbor told ABC13's Mayra Moreno the victim yelled out in pain just before collapsing in her doorway.

He was taken to the hospital via Life Flight with several stab wounds.

Those who know the man's stepdaughter and her boyfriend are shocked.

"The kids," one neighbor said. "Oh my God, I went to school with this guy."

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Video above is taken from a previously published story.
