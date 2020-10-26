child shot

Man died shielding 11-year-old stepson from shooting in west Houston, neighbors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his 11-year-old stepson, neighbors told ABC13.

The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.

Despite the stepfather's efforts to protect the child, the 11-year-old was still wounded. The boy remains in a hospital in critical condition.

The identities of both victims have not yet been released.

Police believe three armed suspects were waiting at the complex before they opened fire. The group then got into a waiting vehicle and drove away. HPD described the suspect vehicle as a black Pontiac sedan.

Eyewitness News returned to the complex on Tuesday, where neighbors expressed fear and emotion over what happened.

The stepdad, his stepson and the boy's mother resided at the complex together. Despite the anxiety caused by the shooting, neighbors recalled a happier time with the boy when they built him a bicycle. Neighbors said they cheered the boy on when he started riding it.

As of Tuesday, police have not made any arrests and have not released descriptions of the suspects.

Police are reviewing home surveillance camera footage that may help them in the investigation.

The shooting was just one of the multiple incidents that police dealt with all in one evening.

SEE ALSO: Long day of violent Houston-area shootings left 3 dead, many hurt

One of the incidents involved a 16-year-old girl who died during a confrontation over what police called "social media beef."

RELATED: Elsik HS sophomore killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' police say
