H-Town

Learn about a new level of comfort for men from Step One



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our April 17 segment, we will talk to the founder of Step One! Step One is dedicated to providing men with luxurious and comfortable underwear. With this goal in mind their team set out to eliminate the usual irritations that come with men's underwear and to design a soft and practical design, that is constructed in an ethical manor from materials to labor. Learn about Step One's story, mission and process, as well as a special offer for ABC13 viewers.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonh townsponsored
H-TOWN
SPONSORED: Power Wizard - The Best Electricity Plans all in one place.
SPONSORED: Learn how Memorial Hermann is on the cutting edge of medicine!
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight, watch what you missed
SPONSORED: Take the hassle out of parking at the airport for your next trip!