Julianne Hough talks about combining dancing with movie magic in 'Step into...the Movies'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK CITY -- A fun night full of movie magic and dance is headed your way thanks to Derek and Julianne Hough!

"This has been something that my brother and I have conceptualized over the years," Hough said.

"Step Into...The Movies" features the siblings who are known for their award-winning choreography and dancing recreating the most legendary cinematic performances.

"It just really felt like the right time to pay homage and tribute and celebrate just where we are in inspired and hopefully bring a new generation to dance in a new way," she said.

Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Moulin Rouge," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "Dirty Dancing," "Saturday Night Fever" and "La La Land."

The special will feature a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors, and film legends.

You won't believe that they pulled the whole thing off with just 10 days of rehearsal!



"Sometimes when you have that kind of timeline and goal to kind of finish something you get really creative really fast," Hough said.

You can hear more about Julianne and her experiences working with her brother and on this project in the media player above.

Don't miss "Step Into...The Movies with Derek & Julianne Hough," Sunday at 10/9c on ABC! You can stream the special the next day on Hulu.
