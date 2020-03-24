What does the Harris County and Houston Stay Home - Work Safe order mean for you?

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020

Communications

This includes media, as well as phone, internet, satellite and wireless transmission providers.

Chemical

This includes businesses involved in the manufacture, storage, uses and transportation of chemicals.

Critical Manufacturing

Among the businesses included in this sector are metals and machine manufacturing, as well as vehicles such as cars and airplanes.

Commercial Facilities

Commercial facilities covers a range of sites such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Dams

Businesses involving irrigation and flood control fall under this sector, along with drinking water supplies and hydro-power energy.

Defense Industrial Base

This sector includes the military as well as companies that provide resources to the Department of Defense.

Emergency Services

Law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and public works departments are included in this sector, along with private security organizations.

Energy

Industries that provide electricity to households and businesses, fuel to the transportation industry and other sources of energy are covered under this sector. Utilities companies and gas stations would fall under this division.

Financial

Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, as well as investment companies, are covered under the financial sector.

Food & Agriculture

Restaurants fall under the category of food and agriculture. Farms, food processing and food storage facilities would also be included. Food pantries, including the Houston Food Bank, are among the businesses considered essential.

Government Facilities

Government facilities include federal, state and local offices, including courthouses and systems involved with elections and voting.

Healthcare & Public Health

Doctors offices, dental offices, medical clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites are among the essential businesses in this sector.

Information Technology

Internet providers are including in this essential sector.

Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste

Power providers are under this sector, as well as some waste handling involving medical isotopes used to treat cancer patients.

Transportation Systems

The transportation sector includes trucking and moving of necessary goods, as well as public transportation.

Water

Water and wastewater treatment facilities are included in this essential sector.

“I sell candy, is my job essential?” Just some of the real life questions we are encountering as we cover #StayHealthy, #StayAtHome order. #Covid19 having major impact in our region. #abc13 https://t.co/oI2ZDNZ5Hc pic.twitter.com/KTJH49UcmT — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 24, 2020

We have often said that our grocery stores will not shut down and that people can go to the doctors and get their medicines, though we must practice #SocialDistancing. #COVID19 #StayHomeWorkSafe — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2020

We are keeping our parks open, but that does not mean we should flood them. #COVID19 #StayHomeWorkSafe — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a Stay Home - Work Safe Order for Harris County residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19.The order will last until April 30, but what exactly does it entail?Yes, but only if you are deemed an employee essential for public health and safety, such as grocery store employees, health care providers and more. Those whose jobs are deemed essential are expected to maintain social distancing standards in the workplace.According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:Yes, grocery stores will remain open during the order. However, all grocers will be required to keep customers at least six feet apart to meet social distancing standards. Health officials don't recommend leaving the house unless it's an absolute necessity.No, all Harris County churches will be required to host religious services online only. There can be exceptions made for one-on-one meetings for spiritual and mental health, but individuals involved must maintain social distancing requirements.Yes, all public parks will remain open. However, visitors must stay six feet apart from one another. All public benches, exercise equipment, playgrounds and basketball courts will be closed to eliminate contact.You are allowed to leave your home for emergency/essential care of family members, pets, and other loved ones.No, Harris County restaurants are still allowed to serve to-go and drive-thru orders, but customers picking up food will be required to stay six feet apart.Hidalgo says individuals who violate these restrictions could face a fine or up to 180 days in jail.