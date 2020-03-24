What does the Harris County and Houston Stay Home - Work Safe order mean for you?

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE
The order will last until April 30, but what exactly does it entail?
BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq— Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020
Can I go to work?
Yes, but only if you are deemed an employee essential for public health and safety, such as grocery store employees, health care providers and more. Those whose jobs are deemed essential are expected to maintain social distancing standards in the workplace.
According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:
This includes media, as well as phone, internet, satellite and wireless transmission providers.
This includes businesses involved in the manufacture, storage, uses and transportation of chemicals.
Among the businesses included in this sector are metals and machine manufacturing, as well as vehicles such as cars and airplanes.
Commercial facilities covers a range of sites such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Businesses involving irrigation and flood control fall under this sector, along with drinking water supplies and hydro-power energy.
This sector includes the military as well as companies that provide resources to the Department of Defense.
Law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and public works departments are included in this sector, along with private security organizations.
Industries that provide electricity to households and businesses, fuel to the transportation industry and other sources of energy are covered under this sector. Utilities companies and gas stations would fall under this division.
Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, as well as investment companies, are covered under the financial sector.
Restaurants fall under the category of food and agriculture. Farms, food processing and food storage facilities would also be included. Food pantries, including the Houston Food Bank, are among the businesses considered essential.
Government facilities include federal, state and local offices, including courthouses and systems involved with elections and voting.
Doctors offices, dental offices, medical clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites are among the essential businesses in this sector.
Internet providers are including in this essential sector.
Power providers are under this sector, as well as some waste handling involving medical isotopes used to treat cancer patients.
The transportation sector includes trucking and moving of necessary goods, as well as public transportation.
Water and wastewater treatment facilities are included in this essential sector.
“I sell candy, is my job essential?” Just some of the real life questions we are encountering as we cover #StayHealthy, #StayAtHome order. #Covid19 having major impact in our region. #abc13 https://t.co/oI2ZDNZ5Hc pic.twitter.com/KTJH49UcmT— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 24, 2020
Can I still go to the store to buy groceries?
Yes, grocery stores will remain open during the order. However, all grocers will be required to keep customers at least six feet apart to meet social distancing standards. Health officials don't recommend leaving the house unless it's an absolute necessity.
We have often said that our grocery stores will not shut down and that people can go to the doctors and get their medicines, though we must practice #SocialDistancing. #COVID19 #StayHomeWorkSafe— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2020
Can I go to church?
No, all Harris County churches will be required to host religious services online only. There can be exceptions made for one-on-one meetings for spiritual and mental health, but individuals involved must maintain social distancing requirements.
Can I still visit public parks?
Yes, all public parks will remain open. However, visitors must stay six feet apart from one another. All public benches, exercise equipment, playgrounds and basketball courts will be closed to eliminate contact.
We are keeping our parks open, but that does not mean we should flood them. #COVID19 #StayHomeWorkSafe— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2020
What if I need to leave my house to care for someone else, such as en elderly relative?
You are allowed to leave your home for emergency/essential care of family members, pets, and other loved ones.
Are restaurants closing?
No, Harris County restaurants are still allowed to serve to-go and drive-thru orders, but customers picking up food will be required to stay six feet apart.
Hidalgo says individuals who violate these restrictions could face a fine or up to 180 days in jail.
